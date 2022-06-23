Cyriel Dessers has reached tall heights on loan from KRC Genk in his most recent season, but his international side is hoping for more of the same from the talented forward.

It’s no secret that Cyriel Dessers has been instrumental in the recent campaign of his Dutch loaner squad. Feyenoord finished third in the 21/22 Eredivise, behind global favourites Ajax and PSV, scoring a total of 71 points compared to the respective 83 and 81 from the top two clubs.

With the qualifying stages of the Africa Cup of Nations running between June 2022 and March 2023, Dessers will be hoping to be on top form when representing his international side.

Who is Cyriel Dessers?

If you’re a fan of the Dutch football league, Cyriel Dessers will be a name that you’ll have heard frequently discussed over the last year.

In the most recent 21/22 Eredivisie season, Dessers achieved a total of 9 goals and 2 assists from a total of 29 appearances. The centre forward made the starting 11 in a total of 29% of games, playing for a total of 39% of the possible playable minutes in the league.

Dessers has since bid his farewell to the Rotterdam-based Feyenoord where he has played the last season on loan from the Belgian First Division A club KRC Genk.

Alongside his career at KRC Genk and the recent loan spell at Feyenoord, Dessers, born to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, plays in the Nigerian national team. Nigerian football fans around the world will be keeping a close eye on just how much of an impact Dessers can have on the international squad.

Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup

With Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, football fans will not see Dessers on the main stage.

The 27-year-old Desser may miss his last opportunity to play in the biggest global football tournament. The forward will, however, gain an opportunity to represent his country in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in the coming weeks.

The Africa Cup of Nations

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is held every two years with a focus on odds numbered years, avoiding any interference with the FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying stages begin in June 2022 and continue through to March 2023 with a total of 6 games scheduled for qualification. In these 6 games, Nigeria will play three different teams with the following schedule:

Nigeria vs. Sierra Leone – 9 June 2022 / 20 March 2023

Nigeria vs. São Tomé and Príncipe – 13 June 2022 / 28 March 2023

Nigeria vs. Guinea-Bissau – 19 September 2022 / 27 September 2022

If they manage to qualify, finishing in the top two places in the qualifying group, Nigeria and Cyriel Dessers will make their way to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The takeaway

KRC Genk centre forward Cyriel Dessers will be looking to replicate the success that he’s found on loan with Feyenoord in the 21/22 Eredivisie season.

The key goalscorer may miss out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but with the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on the horizon, Dessers will be focused on the task at hand.

Whether or not the forward can transfer his skills in the Eredivisie to the international game is unknown – but with an impressive season behind him, anything is possible.