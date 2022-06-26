Says be alert with what to defend themselves

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) in Kaduna State has decried the continued killing of Christian leaders in Kaduna State, saying the killing yesterday of Rev.Fr Borogo was painful.

Rev.John Joseph Hayab, Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, said that the killing of Rev.Borogo was

condemable and a serious call on the church, Christian leaders, and any community that is exposed to the threat of the bandits to sleep no more and be awake and alert with what to defend themselves.

According to him, ” the killings are too much and the lack of concern by the Government is disappointing and disgraceful.”

“CAN will urge all Christians to continue to pray with one eye open and with their object for defense in their hands.”

“The bandits are now hardened and brutal. They are killing without mercy and the rate at which they have turned on the Church in Kaduna State and Nigeria is alarming and worrisome.”

“CAN have cried, complained, and protested but to a deaf government. The bandits know and understand that government will only talk but can not act or cause them any threat that is why they are advancing more against our people.”

“The last three weekends have all been periods of mourning and anguish from our communities to the church,” he said.