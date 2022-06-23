By Dirisu Yakubu

The management of the Caritas University Enugu campus have said the gas flaring and fire outbreak that lasted for 21 days in a section on its premises did not affect any live or property in the school and it’s environs.

Speaking during a press conference in Enugu the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Micheal Orji explained that despite the heat around the perimeters to the site of the burning well not even plants were affected nor lives and properties.

According to him the fire had started following a decision by the school to sink a borehole after they decided they had need for more source of water in the school.

He explained that while the borehole constant began drilling for water, after about 2000 feet the well began to emit gas and then two days later fire broke out from the well which abs defied all efforts employed to put it off until after 21 days when it went of a feat he describes as a “miraculous one”

He said “The University needed water so we did a survey to have a borehole dug. We contracted it out to a company to come drill the borehole. On Sunday 22 of May they started the drilling and on Tuesday while they dug to about 2000 feet they had to pull putt the pipe because gas had started coming out from the well.

“The drillers were afraid that there might be fire outbreak as a result of the gas emission so they contacted us and we in turn invited the fire service who stood on as the drillers pulled out their pipes.

“The next day as we continued to make contact with relevant agencies, that was when fire erupted from the gas emission. That was when we intensified our calls to the Governor, other relevant agencies to inform them that their was problem at hand.

“They all responded, the Governor came visiting with all the relevant agencies and we held series of meeting on how to put off the fire.

“We started brainstorming on how to put off the fire and the way forward to tackle the emission.

“The meetings were centered on how the fire will be put off. Several attempt were mad by various agencies of government and even professionals contracted by the school to put off the fires but all attempt failed as the fire continued to burn.

“The fire eventually went off on its own , an incident the school has decided to tagged as a miraculous feat, though the scientist may come up with an explanation which we await soon .

“But it is worthy of note that on our part the light went off on its own after several efforts to put it off. We say that God in His infinite mercy helped us put off the fire.

“A very important point to note is that through out these 21 days the fire kept burning the tie was no causality of any sort has no one was hurt or injured. Also when the fire went off the gas also stopped emitting the same time.

“A look at the well as inspected by the relevant agencies it was so dry that no gas was found inside it. These are the issues I must emphasis.

“I also want to thank all the agencies involved most profoundly for their efforts throughout the period . And the Governor pf the state for the synergy in helping us through the period.”