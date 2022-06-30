By Fortune Eromosele — Abuja

The President, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu has called on the Nigerian youths on the need for Hepatitis campaign stressing that health practitioners and the Federal Ministry of Health can’t do it alone.

Akinlosotu made the call in a One Day National Symposium on Assessment of Western Policies against COVID-19: Lessons for Nigeria, organised by the Nigerian Youth Congress in partnership with CADA.

According to him, “We passionately advocate that all stakeholder, international bodies, agencies, private institution and practitioners in Nigeria should endeavour to come together to support the federal government in providing great remedies to curb the emerging virus and diseases.

“Our Organization hereby makes this clarion call, urging all relevant Agencies in Nigeria and beyond to be proactive towards developing fast remedies against the foreseeable Pandemic of Monkey Pox and Hepatitis Virus.”

Dr. Dankum longji Benji, consultant public health physician, federal ministry of health while giving a lecture on COVID, said, there is need for significant investment in the health sector to strengthen the ability of countries to achieve genuine universal health coverage.

“There is need for vigilance and better surveillance and infectious disease response including the urgent scale up of COVID-19 vaccination, preventive measures, and access to anti-virus.

“Solidarity, as amplified by governments and health actors better engaging the public as vital partners in our efforts both amid the ongoing crisis and beyond”, he added.

Earlier, the Secretary General, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Dr. Raymond Edoh, while speaking on the challenges the pandemic has dragged the world into, he said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a dramatic loss of human life worldwide and presents an unprecedented challenge to public health, food systems and the world of work.

“The economic and social disruption caused by the pandemic is devastating.

Millions of people are already extreme victims of poverty, while the number of undernourished people, currently estimated at nearly 690 million globally, could increase by up to 132 million by the end of the year.

“Also, millions of enterprises face an existential threat.

Nearly half of the world’s 3.3 billion global workforce are at risk of losing their livelihoods.

Informal economy workers are particularly vulnerable because the majority lack social protection and access to quality health care and have lost access to productive assets”.

To this end, he called for solidarity for more intercontinental collaborations.

“Now is the time for global solidarity and support, especially with the most vulnerable in our societies.

Only together can we overcome the intertwined health and social and economic impacts of the pandemic and prevent its escalation into a protracted humanitarian and food security catastrophe, with the potential loss of already achieved development gains,” he stressed.

