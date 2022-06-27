Participation Is free of charge!
Online B2B Meeting Date:
Tues., 28th June, to Fri. 1st July 2022
Time: 08:00-13:00
Please register at
For more product details :
Product Categories
1. Auto parts/Electrical & Electronics/Telecom/Security and Safety
2. Machinery, Healthcare/ Medical Equipment, Hardware/Household products/Construction/Chemicals
1. Auto parts/ Electrical & Electronics
Jieh Shih Co., Ltd.
Used motorcycle & used engine
http://www. luckwell.com
Shining Blick Enterprises Co., Ltd. Auto bulb, Auto parts
http://www.blick.com.tw
Shou Ie Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Auto and Heavy duty truck parts
http://www.shouieco.com.tw
Yee Jee Technology Co., Ltd.
PAX Products： Tire Patch、Tube Patch、Bike Tools、Seal String、Rubber Solution、DIY Repairing Tools
http://www.pax.com.tw
Ying Paio Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Tire Repair Products
Everfocus Electronics Corp.
CCTV, mobile DVR and IPC
Sinpro Electronics Co., Ltd.
Switching Power Supply, Power Adapter, Power Converter
Well Electronics Co.,Ltd
Insect Killler/H.V. Transformer/Metal Stamping/Heater.
http://www.well.com.tw
Songxin Taipei Tech Solutions Co., Ltd. Fiber Cable, Optical Transceiver Module, Passive Components
https://songxin.en.taiwantrade.com/
YEE RUI CO., LTD., (GPS) http://yrc.en.taiwantrade.com
SPEEDTECH ENERGY CO., LTD.
Solar Power System EPC & Diverse Solar Application & Solar Water Pumping System & Solar Street Light & LED Product, Energy Storage System
http://www.speedtechenergy.com.tw
ZUNG SUNG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
flasher.relay.circuit breaker.solenoid starter switch
http://www.zungsung.com
2. Machinery, Healthcare/ Medical Equipment, Houseware
Huang Liang Biomedical Technology Co.
CNC Milling & Turning Machine( motor parts, medical product etc.)
http://www.tiss.com.tw/
Innocare Optoelectric
Flat panel detector & other medical devices www.innocare-x.com
HV Apollo Industries Corp.
Components parts, woven fabrics and various window blind making machines for fabricators and manufacturers
http://www.hv-apollo.com
New Century Products Co., Ltd.
BabyCare Device, Therapy Dough, Mobility Aids, PCBA(Printed Circuit Board Assembly)
A&A INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES LIMITED.,
Home accessories, crystal lamps, kitchen ceramics, decorative ceramics, glass products, vacuum flasks http://www.aainternat.com
St. Pioneer Corp.
Water treatment equipment, household water filter element, commercial water filter element, industrial water filter element, water filter shell, water filter reverse osmosis accessories.
http://www.stpioneer-filter.com
TA-JIN MACHINE CO., LTD.
hydraulic machine, medical equipment(oxygen concentrator, nebulizer, bp monitor)
http://www.ta-tube.url.tw; https://chinappesupplies.com/
Autek Technology Corp.
1.Rubber tire machine, rubber press, rubber mixer and rubber pulverizer machine.
2. High speed mixer PVC,TPR, Masterbatch compound turn-key project & Pulverizer
3. PE, PP,PVC & PET recycle material turn-key project equipment
Fu Sheng Industrial Co.,
Aircompressor, http://www.fusheng.com
Heytahai Corporation.
Our products include plastic raw materials such as PP, PE, PS, ABS, PVC, SBC (Q-resin), SBC (K-resin), PC, PC/ABS, PA6, PA66, PPO, PPS, PET, PETG, PCTA, TPE, TPR, MS, PMMA, COLORBASE, etc.
http://www.heytahai.com
Springway Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Food and beverage manufacturing & packing Solutions
http://www.springway.net/
Onenice International Co., Ltd.
Reusable wall type household holder, anti-slip pad, 3C products
http://www.geckohaha.com.tw
TAIWAN-AFRICA BUSINESS ASSOCIATION
auto parts、machinery 、medical partswww.africa-trade.org.tw
For further inquiries, please contact:
Taiwan Trade Centre Lagos
Tel: (234) 810 348 5548, 806 287 5420, 810 359 6897
Email: [email protected]