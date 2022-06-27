Participation Is free of charge!

Online B2B Meeting Date:

Tues., 28th June, to Fri. 1st July 2022

Time: 08:00-13:00

Please register at

https://tinyurl.com/4kwjyt3h

For more product details :

https://tinyurl.com/4xyaafmz

Product Categories

1. Auto parts/Electrical & Electronics/Telecom/Security and Safety

2. Machinery, Healthcare/ Medical Equipment, Hardware/Household products/Construction/Chemicals

1. Auto parts/ Electrical & Electronics

Jieh Shih Co., Ltd.

Used motorcycle & used engine

http://www. luckwell.com

Shining Blick Enterprises Co., Ltd. Auto bulb, Auto parts

http://www.blick.com.tw

Shou Ie Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Auto and Heavy duty truck parts

http://www.shouieco.com.tw

Yee Jee Technology Co., Ltd.

PAX Products： Tire Patch、Tube Patch、Bike Tools、Seal String、Rubber Solution、DIY Repairing Tools

http://www.pax.com.tw

Ying Paio Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Tire Repair Products

Everfocus Electronics Corp.

CCTV, mobile DVR and IPC

https://www.everfocus.com.tw/

Sinpro Electronics Co., Ltd.

Switching Power Supply, Power Adapter, Power Converter

https://sinpro.com/

Well Electronics Co.,Ltd

Insect Killler/H.V. Transformer/Metal Stamping/Heater.

http://www.well.com.tw

Songxin Taipei Tech Solutions Co., Ltd. Fiber Cable, Optical Transceiver Module, Passive Components

https://songxin.en.taiwantrade.com/

YEE RUI CO., LTD., (GPS) http://yrc.en.taiwantrade.com

SPEEDTECH ENERGY CO., LTD.

Solar Power System EPC & Diverse Solar Application & Solar Water Pumping System & Solar Street Light & LED Product, Energy Storage System

http://www.speedtechenergy.com.tw

ZUNG SUNG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

flasher.relay.circuit breaker.solenoid starter switch

http://www.zungsung.com

2. Machinery, Healthcare/ Medical Equipment, Houseware

Huang Liang Biomedical Technology Co.

CNC Milling & Turning Machine( motor parts, medical product etc.)

http://www.tiss.com.tw/

Innocare Optoelectric

Flat panel detector & other medical devices www.innocare-x.com

HV Apollo Industries Corp.

Components parts, woven fabrics and various window blind making machines for fabricators and manufacturers

http://www.hv-apollo.com

New Century Products Co., Ltd.

BabyCare Device, Therapy Dough, Mobility Aids, PCBA(Printed Circuit Board Assembly)

https://www.ncp-global.com/

A&A INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES LIMITED.,

Home accessories, crystal lamps, kitchen ceramics, decorative ceramics, glass products, vacuum flasks http://www.aainternat.com

St. Pioneer Corp.

Water treatment equipment, household water filter element, commercial water filter element, industrial water filter element, water filter shell, water filter reverse osmosis accessories.

http://www.stpioneer-filter.com

TA-JIN MACHINE CO., LTD.

hydraulic machine, medical equipment(oxygen concentrator, nebulizer, bp monitor)

http://www.ta-tube.url.tw; https://chinappesupplies.com/

Autek Technology Corp.

1.Rubber tire machine, rubber press, rubber mixer and rubber pulverizer machine.

2. High speed mixer PVC,TPR, Masterbatch compound turn-key project & Pulverizer

3. PE, PP,PVC & PET recycle material turn-key project equipment

https://www.autek.tech/

Fu Sheng Industrial Co.,

Aircompressor, http://www.fusheng.com

Heytahai Corporation.

Our products include plastic raw materials such as PP, PE, PS, ABS, PVC, SBC (Q-resin), SBC (K-resin), PC, PC/ABS, PA6, PA66, PPO, PPS, PET, PETG, PCTA, TPE, TPR, MS, PMMA, COLORBASE, etc.

http://www.heytahai.com

Springway Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Food and beverage manufacturing & packing Solutions

http://www.springway.net/

Onenice International Co., Ltd.

Reusable wall type household holder, anti-slip pad, 3C products

http://www.geckohaha.com.tw

TAIWAN-AFRICA BUSINESS ASSOCIATION

auto parts、machinery 、medical partswww.africa-trade.org.tw

For further inquiries, please contact:

Taiwan Trade Centre Lagos

Tel: (234) 810 348 5548, 806 287 5420, 810 359 6897

Email: [email protected]