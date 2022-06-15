

A report is doing rounds on social media alleging that a lady from California, United States raised an alarm and accused a yet-to-be-identified suspected Yahoo boy of bringing her to Nigeria using diabolical means.

The incident reportedly took place in Badagry, Lagos State.

In a video clip posted by by Instablog, a blogger on Instagram, the lady claimed she came into the country three days ago but didn’t know how the boy was able to convince her to come.

Meanwhile, an eyewitnesses whose voice can be heard in the video said the duo were taken to the home of a Baale in the community for further interrogation.

See Video Below: