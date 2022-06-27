.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Caleb University, Imota Lagos, has organised the Season 2 of ‘Grooming The CEO (GROTEC)’, a leadership and entrepreneurship program designed to equip, educate and offer life-long experience to students, in order for them to stand out among their peers.

A statement signed by Olawale Adekoya Information, Media and Publication Specialist on behalf of Caleb University, said unlike Season One which had Mr Arokodare as the sole CEO, Season Two featured two distinguished CEOs who taught, inspired and took the participants round the real business world.

The institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Nosa Owens-Ibie, in his welcome address, urged the participants to see themselves in a better lens.

He led other management staff, including Prof Adedeji Daramola, DVC (Academics); Prof Olalekan Asikhia, DVC (Research, Innovation, Strategy and Administration); Mr Mayokun Olumeru, Registrar; Mr Josiah Adeyomoye, University Librarian; Mr. Adeshina Abubakre, Bursar as well as other members of staff to grace the August event.

It would be recalled that Caleb University, on March 2nd, 2022, staged the inaugural GROTEC orogramme, with the fundamental objective of creating a platform to prepare, educate, equip, and expose the students to the rudiments of the real business world, as well as fortify participants on how to win as a Christian.

One of the CEOs, Mr Oluwatosin Oluwakoyejo, Founder/CEO Chronicles Software Development Co. Ltd., is an innovative entrepreneur with a strong passion for creative excellence. He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chronicles Software Development Company Limited, a company he founded while in final year in the University.

According to Mr Oluwakoyejo, who went from zero to emerge top 50 emerging businesses in Nigeria by Diamond Bank in its BET 3 program in 2013, with over 1.2 million users in 40 countries across four continents, “searching for your hidden glory or talent is non-negotiable.

“The day you connect to God you’ll discover that nothing wrong has ever happened since the day you were born”.

He challenged the students to undertake the task of personal discovery, so they may know who they are and what they are cut out to do naturally.

While sharing some inspirational stories, the CEO emphasised the need for personal vision as well as the strategic need to string desire for knowledge.

Success BOX; Dailymanna4Mobile; Universal Test Engine (UTEn) and SuccessTAB: a Digital Learning Device for Students and Schools, are some of the Apps he has produced.

The second CEO, Dr. Boniface Ukenna, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, a consummate professional, board advisor, banker, chartered accountant, strategic thinker with expertise in financial services, strategy, corporate banking, retail banking and governance.

Dr Ukenna, who bagged a PhD degree in Business Administration from Babcock University, spoke on “How to organize Your Curriculum Vitae (CV).”

In the words of the expert in infrastructure finance and Public Private Partnerships (PPP) who has contributed in several successful PPPs in the country.

“Your CV should be to perfection regardless of its length: it should be yours from the beginning to the end and you must ensure that every detail is written to perfection”.

He educated students on the meaning, types and steps for writing a good CV.

Prof. Olalekan Asikhia, assured participants that Season 3 of Caleb University GROTEC will soon be scheduled.