As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, Unilever Nigeria Plc’s detergent brand, OMO, has donated clothing and household items to NGOs in Abuja, Kwara and Lagos States targeted at empowering vulnerable groups through its ‘Lend A Hand Of Care’ campaign.

The campaign, which began with a call for Nigerians to donate pre-loved clothing materials during the last Ramadan season, saw the brand receive over 10,000 pieces of clothing materials across the country.

In a statement, Chinonyerem Opara, Brand Manager, OMO, explained: “The OMO ‘Lend A Hand Of Care’ campaign started during the season of Ramadan when we saw a need to give back to the society. We asked the public to donate clothes to enable us to provide clothing to the less privileged or people that cannot afford good or decent clothes for themselves. We are immensely grateful to the well-meaning Nigerians who answered the call and made this possible.”

The brand manager also pointed out that the Brand had taken the hygiene of recipients into consideration and had ensured all clothes donated were washed with OMO before being packed and handed over.

“OMO as a brand of heritage, has over the years evolved and has continued to remain innovative. This is because we see the need to constantly give parents the confidence to allow their kids explore, be inquisitive, be curious and get dirty; so they can be the change-makers we all want them to be”, Opara added.