By Juliet Umeh

Information and Communication Technology, ICT focused print and online publication, Business Remarks, has said that its maiden edition of “Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum,” TSSF will examine the challenges facing the internet providers in Nigeria.

Editor in Chief of the paper, Mr. Bukola Olanrewaju, said the event which will be held on July 7 in Lagos will discuss and examine Nigerian Internet Service Providers, ISPs, viability in a digitized environment for a vibrant and sustainable economy.

Olanrewaju said: “The forum will highlight important issues on ISPs towards a sustainable economy. The forum will feature key stakeholders in the industry while also providing innovative ideas and insight that can guarantee a secured and strong ICT industry.

“Although Nigeria can boast of a telecoms sector worth over $75 billion, Internet Service Providers in the Nigerian telecommunications industry have appeared to be struggling to stay afloat. “Findings carried out by Business Remarks have shown that over the years, the Nigerian Communications Commission has licensed many ISPs, as they serve as a gateway to the internet and a digitalized world, unfortunately, not all are still in business.”

“Through this forum, stakeholders will be able to discuss current challenges as it has become important to understand the reason for their demise and their impact on Nigeria’s digital economy agenda.”

According to him, “The event will feature top stakeholders in the industry including, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, Chief Executive Officers of organizations and other concerned stakeholders.”