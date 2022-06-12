Burna Boy: We’re investigating shooting incident — Police

One of the victims taking blood.





By Ayo Onikoyi & Esther Onyegbula

Lagos State Police Command is currently investigating the shooting incident that left two persons hospitalised, with one needing blood transfusion.

One of the police escorts attached to Grammy Award winner shot a man who reacted when the singer allegedly made passes at his wife.

While the man, Irebami Lawrence, was hit on the thigh, his friend, identified as Tolu, got hit in the head.

They were rushed to a Naval health facility, where the doctor recommended immediate blood transfusion for the man.

His friends couldn’t donate, as the doctor said they had been drinking.

However, two military officer stepped forward to donate a pint each.

Police react

When Vanguard reached the State Police Command for comment, they said they were investigating.

According to Superintendent Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, “I don’t have the details,” but “Investigation is ongoing.”

The incident

Five policemen attached to Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, have been detained for attempted murder after they shot two fun-seekers.

The victims were identified as Irebami Lawrence and Tolu.

The shooting incident reportedly occurred at Club Cubana on Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday.

It was learned that Burna Boy was laughing while the incident occurred and immediately left for Spain.

Trouble started when the singer and five police escorts visited the nightclub around 4a.m. on June 8.

About four policemen waited outside while one of the policemen, identified as Inspector Ibrahim, who was in mufti, accompanied Burna into the club.

The singer was in the VIP section with three women, when he spotted another woman.

He was reported to have told Ibrahim to invite the woman to join him.

However, the lady’s husband was said to have lambasted the singer, insisting that it was disrespectful for any man to make advances on his wife.

After some minutes, Burna Boy reportedly made fresh advances at the woman.

This infuriated her husband further and his friends who had gathered at the club.

News making the rounds in some section of the media indicate that Ibrahim brought out his service pistol and shot multiple times amid the fracas.

In the process, 27-year-old Lawrence was said to have been shot in the thigh while his friend, Tolu, was hit in the head by a bullet. This caused a commotion in the club.

It was learnt that Burna Boy and his crew then drove off to one of his properties at the Elegushi end of the Lekki-Epe Expressway before leaving for Lekki Phase 1.

Meanwhile, it was also widely reported that Burna Boy took the next flight to Spain without even informing the policemen.

Irebami is based in the US, and only came to Nigeria a week ago for a wedding.

