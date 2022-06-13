.

RULAAC has condemned what it described has “the unwarranted shooting at Club Cubana” on Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday by one of five police officers attached to Burna Boy resulting to injury on two persons at the night club

According to the rights group, “It is scandalous and embarrassing that in spite of repeated directives by successive IGPs to the contrary, police authorities have continued to assign police officers to private individuals, turning police officers into private guards for wealthy individuals.

A statement signed by Okechukwu Nwanguma, Executive Director, RULAAC, Noted that incidence as such demean the image of the Nigeria police.

“This act of privatization of policing for the personal benefit of the senior officers assigning the officers has the negative effect of reducing the public image and reputation of the police as an institution and depleting the pool of officers available to provide security to the public.

“What does one man need 5 police officers for? What public duty was he attending? Who assigned or authorized the assignment of those officers to one private individual? Why should police officers paid with tax payers money accompany an individual to a club where he had gone to seek fun? Why would the police officers provide cover to a self conceited individual to intimidate, oppress and humiliate fellow citizens? What warranted the shooting by the police officer?

“The arrest and detention of the 5 police offsets is not enough. The IGP should order a full investigation into this act that exposes the NPF to ridicule.

“We want to know who assigned 5 police officers to one man, the justification for that assignment and for the shooting.

“Burna Boy should be arrested, investigated and made to answer for his crimes.

“The victims must also be accorded the remedies they are entitled to.