One of the victims taking blood.

By Esther Onyegbula

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has directed Lagos State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alabi, to investigate the shooting by personnel attached to Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy, at Club Cubana in Lagos.

The shooting incident, on Wednesday, June 8, left two people hospitalised, with one needing blood transfusion to stabilise.

Trouble started when one of the police escorts attached to the Grammy Award winner shot a man who reacted when the singer allegedly made passes at his wife.

The singer and five police escorts visited the nightclub around 4a.m. on June 8.

About four policemen waited outside while one of the policemen, identified as Inspector Ibrahim, who was in mufti, accompanied Burna into the club.

It was Ibrahim who allegedly did the shooting.

While the man, Irebami Lawrence, was hit on the thigh, his friend, identified as Tolu, got hit in the head.

When Vanguard reached the State Police Command for comment, they said they were investigating.

According to Superintendent Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, “I don’t have the details,” but “Investigation is ongoing.”

However, it was learned that the officers were from Abuja, over whom Lagos had no jurisdiction.

They IGP’s order

A statement by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, entitled CLUB SHOOTING IN LAGOS, dated June 12, noted that the officers were in custody.

It added that the IGP has ordered Lagos police boss to investigate the matter and report back “as urgent as possible”.

The statement is reproduced in full below:

RE: CLUB SHOOTING IN LAGOS. The Police personnel alleged and identified in the shooting incident at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, have been taken into custody and are being investigated for their involvement in the incident.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba NPM, psc(+), fdc, who describes the circumstances surrounding the incident as unbelievable, has however condemned, in the strongest terms, the unfortunate incident.

Consequently, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter and forward his report as urgent as possible for further action.

CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI FORCE PRO, FHQ ABUJA 12TH JUNE, 2022.