By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic and former Chief of Army Staff ,Lt.Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd) has suggested the adoption of compressive and integrated approach to enable the entire society play key roles in tackling the nation ’s security challenges.

He spoke in Kaduna on Saturday at a one-day symposium on National Security, organised by ABU Centre for Historical Research and Documentation ,Arewa House Kaduna, with the theme ‘Politics and Insecurity in Nigeria: Way Forward’.

The former Army boss said such a comprehensive approach should also entails the involvement of critical stakeholders from the society like religious leaders, youths, teachers, women, civil society, the media, law enforcement as well as the security and intelligence agencies.

According to him, “there is a need for the public to be constantly sensitised and enlightened on their roles as stakeholders in the security architecture of the country through agencies such as the National Orientation Agency, among others.”

“The revitalisation of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) will mitigate the challenge of lack of specialised equipment and platforms for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to curb insecurity.”

“This is crucial in meeting the increasing equipment requirements of AFN to confront current and emerging security threats.To achieve this, the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with stakeholders, could put structures in place for adequate manpower training for DICON staff.”

“This would further enhance their specialised manpower and increase their capacity for production of military hardware for the AFN.”

He said “the ongoing reforms of the Nigerian Police, procurement of modern platforms for intelligence gathering, and effective control of Nigeria’s porous borders will go a long way ” in curbing various forms of insecurity in different parts of the country such as insurgency in the North East, banditry and kidnapping in the North West, agitations in South East and crude oil bunkering in South-South.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar who was represented by Dr.Bello Lafiagi ,said on the occasion that the monarchs and religious leaders would remain committed and ensure they play their strategic roles in achieving a peaceful Nigeria.

The one day event was graced by Heads of military and paramilitary organisations, University dons, religious leaders,serving and retired military office and prominent Nigerians from all walks of life.