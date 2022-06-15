By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has expressed readiness to domesticate the National Building Code as part of measures to curb the incessant cases of building collapse and other associated disasters in the state.

The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, disclosed this on Wednesday, at a seminar and sensitization programme organized by the ministry in collaboration with Nigerian Energy Support Programme, NESP, for media practitioners, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

The commissoner stated that the move to domesticate the National Building Code was to produce the Lagos State Building Code and supply the missing link in existing regulatory framework by providing the much needed focus on performance standards for buildings in the state as opposed to design standards.

According to Salako: “As a performance-based building code, the Lagos State Building Code covers aspects such as: structural stability, durability, protection from fire, access, moisture control, energy control and services and facilities.”

He said that the building code would complement the existing building regulatory system in the State to address the challenges of land use, physical development and urban planning.

Salako added that when operational the building code would afford the opportunity to address the peculiarities of the state and its different localities with building performance standards, while minimising costs of untold disasters from flooding, building collapse and fire outbreaks among others.

He said that the domestication of the National Building Code and its eventual launch as the Lagos State Building Code in the foreseeable future would present another national model from the centre of excellence.

Noting the importance of Information sharing to compliance, Salako urged the media to support the Government in popularising the Lagos State Building Code and the process leading to its domestication.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on E-GIS, Dr. Olajide Babatunde stressed that the domestication of the National Building Code would give adequate consideration to the peculiarities of the state as opposed to the wholesale adoption of its contents.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Abiola Kosegbe stated that the State Government embarked on the initiative, involving series of stakeholders engagements and contributions, with the support of the NESP.

She explained that the Building Code would ultimately incorporate the Energy Efficiency Code and the Green Building Concept.