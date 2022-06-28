By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said his administration is mapping out ways to make the building industry and landed economy in the state more viable and compliant with the demands of a Smart City State and 21st century economy.

The governor, disclosed this on Tuesday, while speaking at the 5th Lafarge Africa Concrete Ideas with the theme “Building up Safely: Government-Industry Collaboration” held at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr. Kadri Hamzat stressed that the present administration is working assiduously and determined to sustainably address the issue of avoidable building collapse, safeguard the lives of our people and prevent economic and financial loss.

He noted that “building collapse, which results mostly from lack of adherence to standards and quality when it comes to building and construction, is one issue this administration wants to leave in the past as it forges ahead to a greater, smarter and more sustainable future.”

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu stated that his government has been more intentional and vocal in sanitizing prospective builders on the importance of seeking the input of professionals in Engineering, Building, Planning and Architecture before embarking on building of structures.

According to him, “As a proactive government, we are ever open to ideas and initiatives that are targeted at improving the living standards of Lagos and the quality of buildings being put up in our State for habitation”.

While stressing the need for government-construction industry collaboration to successfully curb the menace of building collapse and ensure that buildings are safe and fit for habitation, Sanwo-Olu called on those in the business of manufacturing construction materials to ensure that they are compliant to standard and good quality.

Earlier, the Country Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr. Khaled El Dokani commended Sanwo-Olu’s administration for the infrastructural development that the State has witnessed since the inception of the administration in 2019, which has continued to foster economic development and stimulate prosperity in the State.

He added that the administration has continued to play an active role in promoting ideas towards improving the built and construction sector in Nigeria. “Your continuous review of extant laws on urban and regional planning and development is an attestation to this fact” he said.

“Being the Special Guest of Honour of this edition of concrete ideas reflects your commitment to working with the private sector to further boost the growth of the building sector. We therefore seek your support in transforming these ideas into concrete solutions that will be beneficial to the nation.” he stated.