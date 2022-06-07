By Bashir Bello

KANO – A collapsed two storey building in Kanti Kwari textile market in Kano State on Tuesday claimed the life of one construction worker, Abdulkadir Nasiru, 20-year-old.

It was gathered that Nasiru’s co-worker, Naziru Shafiu survived from the incident after he was rescued alive from the building which was under construction.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, the spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif attributed the cause of the incident to the use of substandard building materials.

According to him, “we received a distress call around 12 noon on Tuesday about the incident.

“A two storey building under construction collapsed in Unity road, Kantin Kwari market.

“Two persons were trapped inside the building. One, Abdulkadir Nasir, 20-year-old was rescued alive while the other, Naziru Shafiu, 30-year-old was recovered dead. The corpse was evacuated to Nasarawa specialist hospital.

“The ground and first floor of the building have been completed but not yet plastered and not in use while work was ongoing on the last floor before the incident happened.

“The cause of the incident is use of substandard building materials,” Yusif however stated.