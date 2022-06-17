.

Mr. George Manuwuike is the founder and CEO, Nibox, a self service kiosks, hybrid of ATM and point of sale machines that seeks to meet Nigeria’s largely cash-based population for financial services.

In this exclusive interview, Manuwuike speaks on what stands him out as a CEO of Distinction, Nibox sustainable growth, innovative solutions and challenges amongst other issues. Excerpts:

What prompted the establishment of Nibox Payment Systems Limited and what are the factors that have contributed to its growth?

The Nibox experience was born from the need to provide adequate, seamless, and, above all, affordable last-mile financial service delivery for the unbanked and semi-banked Nigerians in urban and remote communities.

Nibox is building cash to digital infrastructure for the old and new generations. Living abroad for the past 35 years and being accustomed to easy access to financial services, I was disappointed when I couldn’t conclude a payment for a government tender on a Friday due to the cumbersome process of accessing the relevant payment platform required to complete the payment.

Traveling back to the bank to finalize the payment was frustrating and time-consuming, and it took almost two hours to conclude the above process in late 2015. At that juncture, I decided to develop a payment solution that would eliminate this unnecessary friction and save precious time. During the conceptualization process, I realized that we had to create a technology that would make payment services hassle-free and generate wealth for ordinary Nigerians left out in the financial service space.

Nibox is the answer to bridging the vast gap in financial service delivery in Nigeria through its cash-to-digital payment infrastructure, called the nibox kiosk. Our goal is to deploy the nibox kiosk in all the 774 LGAs and over 4,000 communities across Nigeria to enable everyday Nigerians to make and receive payments within the comfort of their communities and no longer than 1km.

What value is the company offering to the clients and community?

About 45% of Nigeria’s 105.5 million adult population is financially underserved, and the numbers worsen when you look at the younger population and rural dwellers. Factors contributing to this include inaccessibility, a lack of proper infrastructure, and illiteracy. In the last few years, we have learned a lot about consumers’ concerns, and we dedicated our efforts to address their challenges with payments. To do this, nibox has built a safe and reliable infrastructure solution to allow people to access essential financial services without a Smartphone or a bank account.

Our mission is to solve the behavior around digital finance by creating accessible, reliable and inclusive payment channel for every Nigerian. At the core of our operation are communities of franchisees, aka kiosk operators, who do the hard work of managing the fleets of kiosks. We empower them with the required tools and education to achieve their financial goals via the new generation agency banking model.

Nibox provides a suite of products that create a complete lifestyle shift for the agents. Our kiosks are equipped with a monitoring system, solar-power modules, full software/technical support, and other added-value services— this helps to ensure that our franchisees reach optimal performance levels at all times.

As an Administrator with sterling track records in management, what have been the challenges of managing business (s) in Nigeria, and how have you been able to weather the storm?

There are peculiarities in every business environment, which can differ from place to place. In Africa, particularly Nigeria, businesses operate in a zero-sum and discouraging environment. Setting up and developing a business in Nigeria requires a dedicated entrepreneur with high skill and unwavering dogged determination.

The challenges are enormous and include; the poor state of infrastructure, changing government policies, inadequate access to data and information, poor access to funding and capital at affordable rates, staffing the right way, and, most importantly, access to electricity.

Conditions such as inflation, hike in diesel prices, and unstable exchange rates only further frustrate the efforts of every business in Nigeria. As an entrepreneur, I constantly innovate around these challenges and look for ways to overcome them. Being aware and facing them headlong is the strategy I have employed.

While I may not say that I have found solutions to all the problems, these business storms can be managed by looking for alternative solutions. We are hopeful that the government will be mindful of supporting businesses as proper economic growth rests on their shoulders. Nigeria is yet to experience a favorable macroeconomic business climate to encourage the development of small businesses.

What values made you stand out as an administrator and as an organization?

Every great business starts with a vision, but it requires the right skills and values to execute that vision. Nibox comes from 30 years of life and business experience in different countries, verticals, and relationships.

Nibox redefines how Nigerians interact with digital money, and we want to remove misery from payments — this is engraved in our DNA. Below are some of the values and principles that we follow. Nibox is… customer-centric time-saving innovative making useful products simple honest inclusive thorough down to the last detail

What innovations pulled you through the trying times of Covid-19 lockdown and resulting recession?

COVID-19 was a game-changer in ways that had not been seen. It had an immediate, severe, and in some cases, devastating influence on every industry. And so, sales channels in practically all industries were disrupted and quickly shifted to online and self-service solutions.

Self-service kiosks grew in popularity and acceptance among those delivering critical goods and services globally at the time, as there was a need to reduce face-to-face contact to safeguard both customers and personnel.

As a result, most businesses were closed or had their operating hours reduced, particularly in industries that required human interaction to get served. Nigerians had to pay their bills. Fortunately, nibox services cater to every Nigerian daily. Nibox brings these primary services to the last mile: airtime/data top-ups, cash-in/cash-out services, electricity recharge, sports betting, and government payments. As a result, the kiosk came in handy under unusual circumstances.

It served as a viable payment tool as it allowed people to complete transactions independently. It was also challenging for us, but we strategically innovated around deployments — for example, taking the service to housing estates.

The COVID pandemic experience earned nibox a global recognition award by CFI ( Centre for Financial Inclusion), Washington DC as a winner of the 2021 Inclusive Fintech 50 Global Competition (IF50) as one of the leading solutions for financial inclusion in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Can you mention some recognitions and accolades you have garnered over the years during the course of managing business(s)?

Since its inception, Nibox has won several awards both nationally and internationally.

Amongst them is Best Financial Service Innovation Award at the DigitalPay Expo conference in Eko Meridien Lagos in 2018; winner of the Inclusive Fintech 50 competition by CFI (Center for Financial Inclusion) Washington DC; recognition by VISA International as a global brand for payment services; as well Google partnership where nibox has been selected into Google exclusive marketing program for innovative products and services and many others.

What are your future projections as an organization?

Nibox will become an essential financial infrastructure across Nigeria and several other Sub-Saharan countries and will act as a catalyst for cash-to-digital adoption for 50 million people and exposure to over 250 million. Nigerians will use nibox to pay their utilities or shopping bills; deposit or withdraw cash; onboard new banking products without lengthy bank trips; receive their first debit/credit cards from the kiosk; and more.

Even with changing demands for cash, Nibox kiosks will be well-positioned to cover the needs of digital-savvy users. Our vision is that Nibox will empower and provide employment to millions of Nigerians through direct/indirect jobs and franchising while returning superior value to the shareholders. As the first self-service kiosk company in Nigeria, we desire to make the Nibox kiosk a leading payment platform with nationwide coverage and exposure to other African markets.

What advice would you give to upcoming professionals to survive the imminent challenges that will confront them?

Taking time to understand your goals, vision, and business is my honest advice to aspiring professionals and entrepreneurs. Life frequently poses problems, which we can handle if we are well prepared. Always examine the factors that influence your life, career, and business and try to make changes. Set goals and build your vision. Constantly be innovating and looking for strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Keep your options open ahead of time. Believe in yourself and be ready for the (unavoidable) bad times. Accept failures as temporary setbacks. Have Mentors and learn from their experiences. The list is endless, but being prepared is crucial to conquering obstacles. My go-to quote is “Genius is 1% inspiration, 99% perspiration” by Thomas Edison. Ideas are the easier part, while execution is everything.