.

*** Calls for an Immediate review of the process that must involve the participation of citizens, especially members of the political parties

*** As Senator Ndume Backs Buhari, says it is Democratic

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by the South South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has described as absurd situations where citizens of the country for not determine the flag bearers of their parties ahead of general elections as it called for an immediate review of the entire leadership’ selection process that must involve the participation of citizens, especially members of the political parties in the emergence of Presidential and Governorship candidates during Primary elections

Reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s request that Governors and Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC should allow him pick his successor that would fly the flag of the party in the 2023 Presidential election, PANDEF condemned in very strong terms, situations where the people are not carried along in the process of coming up with Candidates except that the Governors and few individuals conclude on should govern the people.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday asked the APC, governors to allow him choose his successor, just as they were given a free hand to pick theirs, and those due for second term in office got the go-ahead.

According to Buhari, it became imperative for him to be given such opportunity against the backdrop that the party allowed the governors to pick re-election tickets or determined who would succeed them, they should give him the honour of picking his successor.

PANDEF in a statement made available to Vanguard by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ken Robinson, said, “President Muhammadu Buhari, for some strange reasons, was aristocratic and played the “good boy”, in appealing to his APC Governors to allow him to pick the party’s Presidential candidate, “his successor” in his own words.

“The reflection is that if State Governors, the “demi-gods” and their associates can impose their preferred persons in the States as Governors, Local Government Chairmen, etcetera, why won’t the President who could be characterized as the “god” of Nigeria, not do likewise?

They are all, simply, leveraging the overwhelming powers vested in the executive arm of government by the military “imposed” 1999 Constitution.

“It’s unfortunate that the vast majority of citizens, and even members of political parties, do not participate in processes that produce those who would go on to contest elections and eventually become our president, governors and lawmakers. We now have situations where less than 800 persons choose a major party’s presidential candidate, in a country of over 200 million people. It is absurd!

“Politicians employ all sorts of crooked wiles to select or impose crooked officials and see how crooked the nation has become.

And when you talk, they will readily assert that it is a party affair. This has to stop.

“There must be an urgent review of the entire leadership’ selection process to involve greater participation of citizens, particularly membership of the political parties.”

Meanwhile, the former Senate Minority leader and the Director- General of Rotimi Amaechi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South has thrown his weight behind President Buhari on the comment, saying it is Democratic.

Speaking with Vanguard, Senator Ndume who noted that there was nothing wrong in Buhari wanting to pick his successor, said that there is no President that will not name his successor or be interested on who succeeds him after office.

Ndume who said that former President of the United States of America, USA, Barack Obama picked interest in his Vice, Joe Biden to succeed him and he worked very hard to support, said that there was nothing wrong with the position of President Buhari asking that he should be allowed to pick who comes after his administration, adding that State Governors do that

The Senator who noted that he would been disappointed if the President was not interested in should succeed him in 2023, said, “the call by President Muhammadu Buhari that he should be allowed to pick his successor is not out of place, it is Democratic and he was democratic about it. There is no President that will not name his successor.

” There is nothing wrong in Mr. President to support a candidate, it is now left for the delegates and even if all other aspirants listen to him and there is a consensus candidate, there will will still be a voting process at convention to get the two- third majority. There is nothing undemocratic about that. Barack Obama named his successor and he stood by him.

” I would have been disappointed if the President had left the issue open without being interested in who should succeed him. As he said, the Governors were allowed to name their successors, the President should be allowed to do same. There is nothing out of place for the President to do that “