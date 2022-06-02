Buhari and the King of Spain

—protect Spanish firms doing business in Nigeria

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Thursday met with Nigerians living in Spain on the sidelines of his official visit, pledging that Nigeria will continue to defend the interests of its nationals living abroad.

The Diaspora team, which met with the President included John Bosco, President of the association, his deputy, Richard Omoregbe, Super Eagles player who plies his trade with Leganes FC, Madrid, Kenneth Omeruo, Obinna Okafor, a football agent, Mohammed Bashir, a student of Aviation, Segun Adedoyin, studying Global Affairs, and Bright Omorodion, a businessman.

President Buhari told the Nigerians, whom he described as ambassadors of the country in Spain: “Many of you are here for different reasons, some for a fulfilling career in sports, especially in football from where you earn respectable incomes to sustain yourselves as well as maintain your extended families in Nigeria including investments back home. Some of you are engaged in other businesses that have enhanced your socio-economic status, both here and at home. More importantly, through your commitment to your various callings, you have enhanced the name and image of our country, thereby, earning Nigeria respect in Spain.

“I have also been informed of how law-abiding you are here in Spain. I wish to encourage you to continue to be role models for our youth back home as well as sustain the image of being excellent Ambassadors of Nigeria in Spain and live peacefully in the various communities in which you reside here.”

President Buhari, whom Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) describes as “the most Diaspora-loving President” then explained why he established the Commission:

“As I have always done whenever I am abroad, I wish to reassure all of you in Spain, of the determination of the Federal Government of Nigeria, to continue to remain engaged with our compatriots in the diaspora, for more purposeful partnerships that impact our country and people, it is in the quest for actualising this objective that I established the Diaspora Commission to give focus to the management of this partnership that leads to a win-win situation for Nigeria, at home and abroad.

“I believe that you are aware of how important your character, conduct and comportment in your daily activities define your roles as Ambassadors and image promoters of Nigeria abroad. As you perform this responsibility, I encourage you to embrace purposeful investments back home. Such investments can be financial or through your talents and skills which can help mould and develop our youths.

“On the part of the Federal Government, Nigeria will continue to aggressively protect and defend the interests of all Nigerians abroad, especially the law-abiding compatriots.”

The President touched on the many challenges facing the country, assuring that the Government would not rest on its oars in surmounting them.

“Despite our numerous challenges at home, such as the containment of terrorist activities and other forms of threats to our national security as well as the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our government continues to work assiduously to tackle challenges of infrastructural development, power, water, transportation, housing, etc with a view to creating the enabling environment for our collective prosperity.

“Our unity in diversity has always been our strength. I, therefore, call on all Nigerians, including those of you in the Diaspora, to join hands with us in building the Nigeria we desperately want.”

Talking politics, President Buhari said the country has started the process leading to national elections in 2023, noting that government is working tirelessly to ensure that the Independent National Electoral Commission delivers credible, free and fair elections and a smooth transition to the next democratic government.

“This is with a view to concretizing our democracy and being an example to other African countries,” he stated.

Senior government officials with the President at the event, apart from Dabiri-Erewa, were Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Ademola Seriki, and Special Assistant to the President on Sports, Daniel Amokachie.

Super Eagles player Kenneth Omeruo presented President Buhari with a football and jersey in appreciation of the Nigerian leader’s support for sports, especially the Super Eagles.

Also in Madrid, President Buhari met with two Spanish companies doing business in Nigeria and assured of a safe, secure and prosperous country.

At a meeting with executives of GB Foods, which grows tomatoes in Kebbi State, and employs about 5,000 people, the President pledged that the entire country would be secured, noting that it is one of the cardinal objectives of the administration.

He also assured of protection for local farmers against smuggling and dumping of foreign products, saying: “Detractors are working very hard against our efforts. That was why we closed our borders for so long, and the result is evident. We want to grow what we eat, and eat what we grow. Thank you for your huge investment in our country, the jobs you create, and skills imparted to our people.”

Chairman of GB Foods, Artur Carulla, described the company as a family business now in its third generation in Africa, and which has invested over 250 billion dollars in countries like Nigeria, Algeria, Ghana and Senegal.

Promising to “double-down in Nigeria,” Carulla added: “Food is all we do. We have been in Africa since the 1970s. I’m married to an African, and connected emotionally with the continent. We bet on local talents and ingredients. It is good for us, and for Nigeria. We have built three factories in the last five years, and our products are 100% locally manufactured.”

GB Foods pledged that in about two years, it would be en route to supplying 30% of the nation’s tomato needs, stressing; “We will replicate what has happened with rice. We knew what it was before you came.”

At another meeting with Naturgy, a leading Spanish gas company, the President expressed pleasure that the outfit has established a steady partnership with Nigeria in the oil and gas industry.

“I had the opportunity to head the industry for over three years. And a feasibility study showed that we are more of a gas-producing country than oil. I’m pleased that you have been our partners for so long, and we are doing our best to stabilize the security situation in the country.”

Francisco Reynes, Chief Executive Officer of Naturgy, said its first contact with Nigeria was in 1992, and since then, they have become one of the largest buyers of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

He said Naturgy was interested in extending its relationship with Nigeria on gas, citing its 178 years experience in the business.

“Countries like Algeria, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, and the USA, are our suppliers. We want to invest more in Nigeria,” Reynes said.

