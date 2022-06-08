…charges members not to allow PDP drag country backwards

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked delegates at the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress APC to choose a know, fair-minded nationalist who believes in the unity of the country as their presidential candidate for 2023 general elections.

Delivering his speech at the convention in Abuja on Tuesday, the President said that the person must also possess the strength of character to move the country forward.

He added that the delegates and the by extension the party members must not allow the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to drag the country backwards.

“We must choose a knowledgeable, fair-minded nationalist with a very strong belief in the unity of our nation, Nigeria with a strength of character to steer the country forward.

“We should not allow the PDP to drag our country backwards.

“Let’s work collectively in the interest of our great party”, Buhari said.

Vanguard News Nigeria