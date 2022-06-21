As Umana Umana, Adegoroye make List

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded names of seven Miniaterial Nominees to the Senate for Screening and subsequent confirmation.

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday read Buhari’s letter of request.

President Buhari, in the letter, explained that the confirmation request was in accordance with the provisions of Section 147 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The nominees for confirmation include: Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State; Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State; Ekumankama Joseph Nkama- Ebonyi State; and Goodluck Nana Opiah – Imo State.

Others are Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State; Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State; and Odum Odi – Rivers State