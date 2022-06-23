By Johnbosco Agbakwuru



ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja for Kigali, Rwanda, yesterday, to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, CHOGM, being held from June 20 to 26, 2022.



A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari will at CHOGM 2022, join other leaders to participate in discussions focused on the progress and prosperity of the more than two billion people living in the 54 independent countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific that make up the Commonwealth.



According to the statement, the theme for CHOGM 2022 is ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming,’ and the Heads of Government are expected to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the Commonwealth Charter, which focuses on democracy, human rights, the rule of law, as well as economic opportunities and sustainable development.



Adesina said President Buhari would attend the official opening ceremony on June 24, followed by high-level meetings of Heads of State and Government on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 June.



The statement read: “The leaders are expected to consider a range of topical issues including post-COVID-19 economic recovery, debt sustainability, climate change, poverty reduction, youth entrepreneurship and employment, trade and food security.”



Prior to this, the Nigerian delegation, drawn from the public and private sectors as well as youth organisations participated in four forums covering youth, women, business and civil society; and will engage in ministerial meetings and several side events.



On the margins of the meeting, the Nigerian leader is scheduled to deliver remarks at the High-Level Session of Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases Summit and participate in an Inter-generational Dialogue for Youth.



President Buhari is also expected to hold bilateral talks with some leaders from Commonwealth countries.



The President will return to the country on Sunday, June 26, 2022.