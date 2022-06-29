Buhari has shown his administration won’t release Nnamdi Kanu —Ohanaeze

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, Onitsha

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed disappointment over the refusal of Abuja High court to grant the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu bail yesterday.

National vice chairman of the group, Damian Okeke Ogene who expressed the disappointment in a telephone chat with newsmen, said it has now become very clear to them that President Muhammadu Buhari meant all he had said about his unwillingness to release Kanu.

Ogene, who warned against the consequences of refusal to release Kanu, recalled that in different public fora, Buhari had uttered negative statements concerning the release of Kanu as if he had committed heinous crimes against God and humanity.

He expressed concern that all the pleas from Igbo elders for Buhari to release Kanu to them for amicable resolution of all the lingering agitations have now proved futile, saying that with this development, history might not tell good of Buhari both now and in future.

