By Chris Onuoha

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Sir. (Amb) Charles Onyeka Okoye the Executive Director of Lagos international Trade Fair Complex.

His appointment is contained in a letter signed by the Director Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics (PPRS) and presented by Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum on Thursday.

It partly read, “I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, has approved your appointment as Executive Director, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex Management Board.

“You are expected to use your wealth of experience in the day to day running of the Complex while you are required to act within the provisions of the Extant Rules and Regulations of the service.

“While assuring of the Honourable Minister’s support, please accept the congratulations of the Management and Staff of the Ministry.”

Sir (Amb) Charles Okoye, Anambra born graduate of Computer Science has a humongous experience in project management.

He has worked with some notable organisations at various capacities including Macrohard Computers, Director of Protocol to APC National Deputy chairman (South), Project Artchitect/Liaison officer Top Ventures Ltd and as Personal Assistant/Confidential Secretary to the chairman Pentagon Petroleum among others.

Sir Okoye as a leader of several trade unions in Nigeria has acquired an overwhelming strength in the area of feasibility and preliminary studies of projects, financial budgeting, cost planning and control, coordination of projects, activities, monitoring work progress and planning, Scheduled of resources and documentation of activities to meet agreed deadlines and, preparation of layout and drawing of preliminary sketch of project to present to client.

He is expected to bring all these experiences to bear in his new assignment.