From left — Mrs Bose Olanihun, MD, Buttons Limited; Mrs Sola Olunuga, MD, Posh Homewares; Pastor Mayokun Oreofe, Convener, Business Summit (Thriving Business Women Fellowship), and Dr. Olubukola Adewakun, Administrator, at the briefing on the Business Summit.

With the 14th edition of The Thriving Business Women Fellowship summit scheduled for June at Victorious Women Prayer Ministry, Alausa, Abuja, Abeokuta and Ibadan, Chief Executive Officer of Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe; Chief Executive Officer of Background Check International, Kola Olugbodi; Founder and Co-founder of SoFresh Premium Health Store, Bimbo Balogun, are some of the heavyweights that will speak at the event.

Explaining the event to journalists, Convener of the Business Summit, Pastor Olumayokun Oreofe, said that the programme is a unique platform for the empowerment of female entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The summit, tagged “Collaboration”, is expected to bring together industry players, small scale business owners and coaches, with issues around agriculture, digital marketing and event planning topping discourse.

According to Oreofe, there is a place for everyone, including widows and men.

Speaking at a briefing in Ikeja, Lagos, she said the summit is a gathering of entrepreneurs from all works of life, who share one thing in common — the drive to get better every day.

“Training, as well as exposition to information and possibility are some avenues by which women are inspired and empowered for their anticipated great feat in the business world.

“For the two years of shutdown and the immediate post-shutdown, the one major solution proffered by intellectuals and gurus of industries is collaboration.

“To this end, at this year’s 2022 Business Summit, we shall be dissecting ‘Collaboration’ and all that pertains to it, in order to leverage on its juice to scale up in our various endeavours as we look forward to great comebacks from the COVID-19 induced setbacks experienced by many, especially the SMEs.

“The success of this year’s summit rests on the shoulders of Collaboration; and this for me shows how we all need one another to survive. We can’t accomplish the desired feat all by ourselves.

“As our delectable speakers share their grass-to-grace stories, they would expound on how cooperation, partnership, joint effort, and the alliance of other persons or entities have impacted, enhanced, and propelled their businesses to scale heights, thereby giving them a towering voice in their various catchment areas and territory/industry.

“Over the years, the summit has produced dynamic entrepreneurs, especially women because the dishing at the summit from our result-laden speakers has propelled and compelled mountain-climbing action, which has birthed many success stories.”

