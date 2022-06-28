Late Ayanwole Oluwabamise

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—The father of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola, the 22-year-old lady who went missing on February 26 in a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit and later found dead, Mr Joseph, has appealed to the Lagos State government to also go after the kingpin of those who orchestrated the killing of his daughter.

The father, who made the passionate plea during a talk show, ‘The Public Eye Season 2 with Funmi Iyanda’ on TVC, said that he was very optimistic that the apprehended BRT driver, Andrew Ominnikoron had a godfather.

“I want the Lagos State government to bring to justice the godfather behind the killing of my daughter. I know that the driver is not the only one in this case because my daughter said that there were two males and one female in the bus.”

Joseph, who cried during the show which was presented by Oya Media with support from MacArthur Foundation, said that “everyday without his daughter was full of pain. How will you give birth to a child, raise her up to 22 years and she died a painful death.

“Who are we going to trust? Government should not allow my daughter to die in vain. I want justice.”

