Britney Spears’ ex-husband was arrested after attempting to gate-crash the singer’s wedding to her fiance Sam Asghari.

Spears got engaged to her fitness trainer boyfriend in September last year and almost had her wedding thwarted by her former husband.

The singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, reportedly turned up at the wedding venue and tried to crash the event before being intercepted by security.

Alexander live-streamed the gatecrashing attempt on Instagram Live and the footage has since been shared online.

In the clip, Alexander can be heard saying: “Security’s coming up here right now. Where’s Britney at?”

Later in the live stream, he entered the building while being pursued by security and continued to ask, “where’s Britney at?”.

Speaking to a member of security, he said: “Hey, where’s Britney at, bro? I’m Jason Alexander, first husband and I’m here to crash the wedding, brother.”

The video continued and showed Alexander inside the marquee where it appeared the wedding would take place. People around him were continuing to set up the space.

"Where's Britney? I'm here to crash the wedding."

There appeared to be a scuffle with members of security before the live stream paused.

Alexander was arrested and charged with trespassing, vandalism and two batteries related to a physical altercation with security.

Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart, told TMZ: “I am personally working with the sheriff’s department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

On social media, some joked at the fact Alexander shares his name with the actor who famously played George Costanza in the TV series Seinfeld.

Alexander and Spears got married in January 2004 at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The marriage was annulled 55 hours later.