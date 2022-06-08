.

Oluyemi Fasipe was born on the 4th of May 1985 in present-day Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State. He originally hails from the ancient town of Ile-Oluji, a city in the present-day Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Yemie Fash, as he is popularly known, had his primary school education at Omolere Nursery and Primary School, Akure, where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate. Oluyemi moved to Salas Universal College in Akure, where he obtained his Senior Secondary School Certificate with flying colours. He subsequently proceeded to Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, where he studied and obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

Yemie Fash is a very popular and highly respected opinion leader within and outside the circle of Ondo State youth. He is also the founder of Dalacreamz Foundation, a duly registered Non-Governmental Organization that was primarily floated to assist less privileged children in Nigeria.

Yemi Fasipe is a reputable Blogger,

New Media Communication Strategist and a leading brand and lifestyle Influencer. He is also a very popular Youth Advocate, and the smart brain behind Yemiefash.com. He is arguably the most influential media personality in Ondo State, with overall followers that are well over 200,000. He also operates on social media with the popular Twitter and Instagram handle of @YemieFash.

Yemie Fash is the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye (Small Alhaji) is a member representing Idanre/Ifedore in the Federal House of Representatives and the Deputy Chairman House Committee on the Army.

Oluyemi was recently appointed as the representative of the youths in the State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Police Brutality and Related Matters by the Ondo State Government.

Oluyemi Fasipe is a member of the board of trustees of the partnership for care for Ondo State children’s home, he was nominated by the wife of the Ondo State government, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

Oluyemi Fasipe is a practising Christian and ardent respecter of family values. He is happily married, and the union is already blessed with two children.