The Metropolitan Police in London on Thursday said Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, have been remanded.

According to reports, the duo have been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today.

A source who is very close to the Ekweremadu family confirmed the incident.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the allegations leveled against Ekweremadu are exaggerated.

“We have heard of the incident, however, the charges leveled against him (Ekweremadu) and his wife are mere exaggerations. Let’s wait for the final findings and not rush to make hasty conclusions”

Ekweremadu, is a Nigerian politician and lawyer from Enugu State who has served in the Senate of Nigeria since May 2003.

He is a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and was the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate for three consecutive (6th, 7th and 8th) senate.