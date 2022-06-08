By David Royal

Former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has emerged as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu defeated 13 other contenders to emerge the flag bearer of the party at the Special National Convention of the party in Abuja on Wednesday.

He won with a total vote of 1,271

Tinubu, who had before balloting gotten the endorsement of six aspirants, who stepped down for him, is trailed by former Transportation Minister, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Rotimi Amaechi — 316

Yemi Osinbajo — 235

Dave Umahi — 38

Yahaya Bello — 47

Ogbonnaya Onu — 1

Ahmed Sani — 4

Tunde Bakare — 0

Rochas Okorocha — 0

Ahmad Lawan — 152

Ben Ayade — 37

Aspirants who stepped down for Tinubu were Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Senator Godswill Akpabio; Professor Ajayi Borroffice; Mr Dimeji Bankole; Senator Ibikunle Amosun; and Mrs Uju Ohanenye.

The total rundown of states and their respective accredited delegates are as follows:

Abia – 50; Adamawa- 62; Anambra- 63; Bayelsa- 24; Bauchi- 55; Benue- 64; Borno- 81; Cross River- 54; Delta- 73; Enugu- 51; Ekiti- 48; Edo- 54; Ebonyi- 38; FCT- 80.

Others are Gombe- 33; Imo- 81; Jigawa- 81; Lagos- 60; Plateau- 51; Katsina- 102; Kebbi- 63; Kwara- 48; Kogi- 63; Kaduna- 61; Kano- 126; Nasarawa- 39; Niger- 75; Ondo- 54; Ogun- 60; Oyo- 99; Osun- 90; Rivers- 69; Sokoto- 69; Taraba- 46; Yobe- 51 and Zamfara- 42.

