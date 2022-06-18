.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of Labour Party LP, Peter Obi has returned to Nigeria on Saturday, after a 3-day trip to Egypt.

Obi’s arrival was announced on a popular microblogging site, Twitter. A social activist, who identifies as @Comradephils tweeted, “Leader of the new Nigeria, @peterobi arrives at Abuja Airport in Nigeria…”

Recall that Obi in the early hours of Tuesday, announced on his verified Twitter handle of his departure for Egypt on a 3-day visit to understudy, among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors.

While he was away, the former governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Saturday, confirmed that his party was in talks with the presidential candidate for the possibility of forming a coalition.

Kwankwaso made this known in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Saturday.

He said: “We are really talking to Peter Obi, or at least saying that the committee is working to look into the matter (and cooperate with him), and friends and family are coming to talk to us about it.”

Since Obi and Kwankwaso declared their political interests, they have both received a large following in the major parts of the country.

Obi had recently defected from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and joined the LP and endeared himself to a large youth following in the southern part of the country.

Vanguard also reports that Obi on Friday named former presidential spokesman, Doyin Okupe, as his running mate in a holding capacity.

.