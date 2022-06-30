.

Abdul Bello better known as JJC Skillz has announced separation from his popular actress wife, Funke Akindele.

JJC made the announcement on his Instagram page some minutes ago.

Recall the celebrity couple had earlier disputed a rumored breakup on Father’s Day, June 19, 2022.

In the aforementioned reaction, Funke deliberately celebrated JJC Skillz on Father’s Day to put to rest many rumors that they had split up.

Happy Father’s Day darling!!! Thank you so much for being a wonderful and caring father. We love you God bless you more Baba Ibeji of life!” She wrote at the time.

Taking to the comment section of the post to react, JJC wrote;“Awwwww thank you darling God bless and protect us #familyfirst #thebellos