— They were going for a party – Police source.

Dayo Johnson, Akure

Abductors of three indigenes of lkaram Akoko, area of Ondo state have demanded for N40 million ransom before their released from captivity.

Recall that the three persons were travelled from Kogi state to Ondo for a social function when they were kidnapped at Ayere, a neighbouring town between Kogi and Ondo states.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen after abducting the victims took them to the bush in the area.

Hours after, they reportedly open a line of communication with their family members asking for a ransom of N40m before they could be released.

Sources within the family of the victims said that negotiations were ongoing to appeal to the abductors to reduce the ransom.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami said that the incident happened in kogi statenot Ondo state, her jurisdiction.

Recall that last week, gunmen equally abducted two person, a saleman and his driver on the Okene/Kabba road which returning home from their journey.

The victims reportedly

left Ogbagi Akoko to sell soft drinks in Okene and were abducted on their way back to their home state.

Their abductors had demanded for a ransom of N10 million but they were later released after paying N2 million to the gunmen.

Speaking on the spate of insecurity in the Northern Senatorial district area of the state, the Akala of Ikaram, Oba Andrew Momodu, has warned travellers plying the Ajowa/Ayere/kabba and Ikaram Akunu to Ayere roads to be security conscious and avoid late hour journey, as the criminal elements are lurking inside the forests.

Oba Momodu appealed for serious joint efforts by security agents, vigilante and local hunters, in both Ondo and Kogi states, to reduce crimes rate in the border towns, particularly, kidnapping.