Senate has received  seven  new nominees from President Muhammadu Buhari for  consideration and confirmation as, Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Their nomination is contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Dr .Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary on Tuesday.

Buhari in the letter listed the ministerial designates  to  include: Henry Ikechukwu (Abia), Umana Okon-Umana(Akwa-Ibom), Ekuma Joseph  (Ebonyi), Goodluck  Obia (Imo) Umar Ibrahim(Kano),Ademola Adewole (Ondo), Udum Odi (Rivers).

Buhari said it was his expectation to receive the usual  expeditious consideration and confirmation  of the nominees by the Senate.

The newly appointed minister will be replacing ex-ministers, Rotimi Amaechi; Ogbonnaya Onu; Godswill Akpabio and Emeka Nwajiuba who all resigned in pursuit of their presidential aspiration. 

