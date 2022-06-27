.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday conferred on the immediate past Chief Justices of Nigeria, CJN, Ibrahim Tanko the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger, GCON, which is second to the highest honour in the country.

The conferment took place at the sweaing-in of the Acting CCJ, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari showered encomium at Tanko, who was said to have resigned as the nation’s CJN on health ground.

The brief ceremony was witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and some Justices the of Supreme Court.