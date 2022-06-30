.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Terrorists have invaded Ajata village a mining community in Erena district of Shiroro local government area of Niger state killing no fewer than 19 people and scores abducted.

Soldiers were among those massacred with their Corpses still in the forest.

Four Chinese were among those abducted.

The mining site is believed to belong to some influential Nigerians but managed by some Chinese.

The terrorists according to a report from the area stormed the village riding on motorcycles and clutching AK – 47 rifles.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs Mr Emmanuel Umar when contacted confirmed the story saying” This Is One of the saddest night for me.

“No one can say the exact number of people killed but four Chinese Nationals were among those abducted.

Details later