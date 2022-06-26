By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

EIGHT serving members of the Oyo State Hous of Assembly under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and some key leaders of the ruling party are set to join the main opposition party I’m the state, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

One of the aggrieved PDP lawmakers, who did not want his name in print, disclosed this in Ibadan, on Sunday.

He said the planned defection is because the state lawmakers were denied the party’s ticket to contest the 2023 elections.

This development is coming barely three weeks after the state Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, dumped the ruling party for APC.

Details later….