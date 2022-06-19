.

.

.

By Sunkanmi Akanni & Olubunmi Azeez

The bus conveying the press crew covering Lagos State Governor’s Office was, on Sunday, attacked by thugs between Ebute-Ero and Adeniji, Iga-Iduganran axis on Lagos Island, leaving no fewer than two journalists with serious injuries.

The press crew bus, which was in the convoy of All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was attacked by the thugs who threw heavy stones repeatedly at the vehicles conveying dignitaries, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje; and others, who had just left the palace of Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu.

The press crew bus was heavily attacked by the hoodlums. As the bus sped off to escape the attack, the journalists had to lie low. Many where still hit.

Western Post correspondent, Ms. Adeola Ogunrinde, and Omatseye Atsenuwa of Smooth 98’1fm sustained serious injuries.

Ogunrinde got wounded in the face, while Atsenuwa had his arm hit directly by one of the heavy stones.

Adedoja Salam of TVC went into shock due to heavy bombardment of stones and bricks thrown at the press crew bus, leaving the windscreen and nearly all the side screens broken and vandalized.