As Nwariaku bags diaspora award





By Chioma Obinna



The Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA) will on Thursday this week in Lagos confer a Lifetime Achievement award on; Professor Ekanem Braide, Pharm Theophilus Omotosho, and Professor Joseph Aina, while Professor Ohwofiemu E. Nwariaku will be given the Diaspora Excellence award.



Professor Ekanem Ikpi Braide who is an accomplished parasitologist/epidemiologist and academician is the Pro-Chancellor of Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, former Vice-Chancellor of Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH) Calabar, and Pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Lafia.



She holds a Bachelors degree in Zoology (Uni-Ife), as well as Masters and Doctorate degrees in Parasitology/Epidemiology from Cornell, USA. She also holds a certificate in Epidemiological Methods from Southampton University. She has taught in several institutions.



Professor Joseph Oyeniyi Aina is a distinguished nurse and an academician whose practice has touched many lives and has helped in great measure to shape the profession in Nigeria.

He started his nursing training at the Seventh-Day Adventist Hospital School of Nursing, Ile-Ife. He later got his Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Nursing from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. Aina got his MSc and PhD from Hunter College of the City University and New York University’s School of Education respectively.



He retired in 2021 from Babcock University. Professor Aina has almost one hundred publications. He has many awards and citations to his credit.



Also, Pharm. Adebowale Omotosho is an industrialist, philanthropist and Pharmacist. He started Bond Chemists which later metamorphose into Bond Chemical Industries Limited and now Bond Group with an interest in diverse sectors.



He has worked as a pharmacist with highly reputable multinational organizations both at home in Nigeria and abroad. He is a member of many professional bodies such as; the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain (MRPHARMS); Fellow Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (FPSN), etc.



Professor Ohwofiemu E. Nwariaku who had MBBS from the University of Ibadan presently work at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Centre (UTSW) in Dallas, Texas, where he currently serves as the Malcom O. Perry Professor of Surgery and Executive Vice-Chair in the Department of Surgery, as well as Associate Dean for Global Health at the UTSW medical school.



He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a past president of the Association of Academic Surgery. He was recently appointed as Chair of the Department of Surgery at the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at the University of Utah. This will be effective from July 1, 2022.



Responding to the awards, NHEA Project Coordinator, Dr Shola Alabi said: “We are excited and very pleased with these distinguished Nigeria healthcare personalities that have made significant contributions to the promotion of good health, knowledge and treatments of various forms of ailments within and outside the country. They deserve to be celebrated and honoured by all stakeholders.”



Meanwhile, voting for the various categories commenced on June 7, 2022, on www.nigeriahealthcareawards.com.ng for over 156 nominees in about 31 different award categories. It will end at midnight on June 21, 2022, two days preceding the award ceremony.

NHEA is aimed at recognising and celebrating the achievements of personalities and organisations that have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Nigerian health sector in the past year. NHEA, the Oscar of Nigeria healthcare is supported by PharmAccess Foundation, Sterling Bank, Tuberculosis LON 1 Project, Nigeria Medical Association, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Association of Private General Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, etc.