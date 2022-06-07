Sen. Ajayi Boroffice (APC-Ondo) and Gov. Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa have withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race.

They announced their withdrawal while addressing delegates at APC Special National Convention on Tuesday in Abuja.

They directed his supporters to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the convention.

Former Gov. Godswill Akpabio, former Gov. Ibikunle Amosun and former Gov. Ibikunle Amosun had earlier withdrawn from the race urging his supporters to vote for Tinubu. (NAN)