By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has arrested and paraded 87 suspects for terrorism, abductions, rape and culpable homicide across the state.

Some of the suspects were in procession of dangerous weapons in committing most of the crimes, including cattle rustling and forgeries.

Parading the suspects, yesterday (Wednesday), in Maiduguri, the Police Commissioner, Abdu Umar disclosed that; the suspects were arrested in the first half of 2022 in Maiduguri metropolis, Jere, Konduga, Gwoza and Hauwul Councils.

According to him, the Police arrested five terrorists’ suspects with the recoveries of three each of gun trucks, machine guns and two AK-47 rifles with live ammunition.

Besides, he added that the suspects for alleged fraternity with Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

He noted that investigations are in progress, as the suspects are in the custody of the military.

On how the suspects, were arrested, the police chief said that after exchange of gunfire between the security teams and terrorists with aerial support of fighter jet, most of the terrorists were neutralized.

He added that six suspects were also arrested on May 30, 2022 for alleged kidnappings in Borno, Adamawa and Taraba states.

On how they were arrested, he said: “The police crack team stormed a Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) in Njimtilo area of Maiduguri,” stating that the arrested terrorists are leaders of kidnapping syndicates in the Northeast.

Such leaders, according to him, include Abubakar Ali of Njimtilo has been compromising with cattle rustlers by harbouring criminals in the community.

He said that Abdul Isa, Bala Musa, Abdullahi Bukar, Garba Usman and Jordi Garba were also arrested for kidnappings, cattle rustling and receiving of stolen property.

He further disclosed that all the suspects confessed to their alleged crimes, including theft of armoured cable.

On recoveries of rustled cattle and property, he said: “Efforts are being intensified towards reaching to where the cows were rustled.

“This is to enable the police trace the owners, before going after the receivers of the remaining stolen cows.”

Besides the cattle rustlers, he added that three suspects, were also arrested for criminal conspiracy, trespass and impersonations.

He said that army camouflage uniform and wooden pestle were also recovered from the suspects.