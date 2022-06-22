.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Government will prosecute Mr. Dabarju Anarju for illegal tapping of electricity in the Government Reservation Area (GRA) of Maiduguri metropolis.

About 80% residents of Maiduguri metropolis and its environs have remained without electricity following the vandalization of electric towers by insurgents along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway in the last two years.

Anarju, a Bsc Holder, is currently in the custody of the police for further investigations for prosecution in the Court of law.

Although, Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS) officials have since demolished the shop.

Unfolding the illegal connections, yesterday (Tuesday), in Maiduguri, the Executive Secretary, Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS), Adam Bababe, disclosed: “The title holder (name withheld) of this property in the GRA, has been running a commercial ice block factory for over two years.”

According to him, the suspect illegally connected the ice block factory onto the streetlight State Government standby generators in the metropolis.

Besides, he added that the illegal connections were however, identified, monitored and reported by GRA residents of community.

He explained that when the illegal connections were monitored and intercepted, they were also found to be true.

The agency boss noted that the ice block-making factory was last January marked for illegal encroachment by the state government.

On the landlord taps electricity, he said: “Unknowingly to us, beneath the reservation land, the landlord has encroached and tapped electricity from three points to the factory,” noting that the ice block factory is sited at the GRA, a residential area.

This, according to him, led to the replacement of two power plants by the state government.

He lamented that the generators supplying electricity to GRA, were blown up to be replaced by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation.

On whether the property be demolished, he said: “We’ll allow the law to take its course,” adding that the frontage of the property is to be demolished.”

He stated that the remaining titles of the property be allowed for the law take its course.

“Whatever it is, the offence has been committed and the landlord has been caught red-handed by residents and the police,” he said.