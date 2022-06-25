.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State House of Assembly has screened and approved 19 out of the 20 commissioner nominees sent to it last week by Gov. Babagana Zulum.

This is even as the Speaker of the House, Honourable Abdulkarim Lawan on Friday lamented the in ability of the military troops and other security agencies to recapture Gudumbali, the Headquarters of Guzamala local government area of the state which has remained inaccessible for humanity in the past six years.

Although, he commended troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, North East, under the leadership of the Theatre Commander, Major General Christopher Musa for the good job, which has led to massive surrender of terrorists and liberation of several communities, including Mairari and Lingir wards of Guzama Council.

Addressing Journalists in Maiduguri at the week end, the longest serving Speaker in the history of Nigeria said, the Governor Zulum on June 14, sent the list of 20 nominees, including 17 former commissioners, to the legislature.

“We started screening exercise on Tuesday 21st June with nine nominees while 10 nominees took their turns on Wednesday 22nd June 2022.

“Unfortunately, the only female nominee, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, who is out of the country, could not appear for the screening.

“Hon Gambo, the former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, is part of the state government team to Egypt led by Zulum for the third edition of Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, and when she is back, she will appear before the House for screening.” Lawan stated.

Continuing, the Speaker, said, “pursuant to the provision of Section 192 (2) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the honourable House has recieved the Executive request in good faith and has since confirmed fit for appointment.

“With the cordial relationship that exist between the Executive, Legislative and the Judiciary, I want to assure the good people of Borno State that the House will immediately send the screened list to the Governor for their swearing in as soon as he (Zulum) come back from his official trip to Sudan.

On the inability for troops to clear his local government headquarters (Gudumbali) from Boko Haram total control, the Speaker said, ” inhale been saying it time without numbers that the entire Guzamala Local Government Headquarter where i hail from, which is Gudumbali, is still under the control of Boko Haram sect, because there is no presence of troops or civilians as I speak.

“There is no single existence of civil authority in Guzamala, not to even talk of Military presence in the Council Headquarter and its surrounding communities, our people including our Districts, stakeholders are still taking refuge in camps and host communities located in Nganzai, Monguno and other neighbouring local government areas including Maiduguri metropolis for the past six years.” The Speaker lamented.

He however commended the tremendous effort put in place by Governor Zulum and the security agencies for liberating two wards (Mairari and Lingir) out of the 10 wards in Guzamala council early this year, as according to him, returnee people of these communities have started picking up their pieces and preparing for this year’s cropping season.