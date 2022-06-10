.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno state Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, who was also Gubernatorial Aspirant in the year 2019, Idris Gatumbwa Mamman has defected from his party and joined forces with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mamman, who is fondly known as ‘Idris Durkwa’, had recently aspired on the platform of the APC in the 2022 Southern Borno Senatorial Primary of the APC, which he alleged that ‘the whole exercise was a charade, and characterized by electoral irregularities and imposition, that produced the incumbent senator Mohammed Ali Ndume as Candidate’.

Durkwa claimed that, lack of respect and non-compliance with the 2022 Electoral Act Provisions by the Powers-That -Be within the Borno State APC, which culminated into a shady and dictatorial tendencies during the last two weeks House of Assembly and Senatorial Primaries, particularly what played out in Southern Borno Senatorial District, where many delegates as well as teaming APC supporters were disenfranchised from exercising their democratic participation in the whole exercise, informed some parts of the reasons for his defection to the PDP.

He equally cited that the political narratives in Southern Borno Senatorial District need urgent change for people of the constituency feel the dividends of democracy at the centre.

Speaking to Journalists on Friday on why he decided to opt out from APC, the party which he has contributed immensely for its development, Durkwa said, “as a democrat, a time has come for me and my teaming supporters to join forces with the major opposition party (PDP) which is determined to wrest power come 2023, especially in southern Borno Senatorial District. Majority of our people in the constituency are glaringly clamouring for change, in view of the poor representation by their Lawmaker at the national assembly in the past decade, and that is what informed my decision.

“I had the privileges and also had an interface with many people from the nine (9) local government areas that constituted Southern Borno Senatorial District, especially during my tour and consultations with delegates, stakeholders and teaming APC members. Unfortunately, I have seen the shedding tears on their faces as a result of lack of quality education, healthcare, decay in social infrastructures such as lack of boreholes, electricity, and the increasing poverty and joblessness amongst youths and the women folk. All these can be attributed to lack of proper representation by good leaders. Infact these narratives have to be change.” Durkwa lamented.

He therefore revealed that he defected to his new party early this week, after which, he has since been issued with his PDP membership Card with registration number: 012 and INEC -Voters’ Indentity Number, VIN: A25622408 in Shaffa Ward, Hawul Local Government Area of the state, that was duly signed by the Chairmen and Secretaries at his respective Ward, Local Government, State and National level.

“I have formally come to pay my respect to the PDP which is the only opposition party to beat come 2023 general elections. I didn’t join the PDP alone, but I moved in with all my teaming supporters across the 27 local government areas of Borno state.

“I and my teaming supporters are going to contribute in our maximum way to ensure that the our Presidential Candidate, the former Vice President of Nigeria, (GCON), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and indeed all our candidates vying for various political positions on the platform of our great party win with unprecedented victory come 2023.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all my teaming supporters who have also joined the promising and the unstoppable train, in continuation of their unflinching/maximum support and cooperation to ensure we all reach the promised land.” He stated.