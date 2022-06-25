.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ali Dalori has constituted a nine member reconciliation committee to reach out to aggrieved members of the party in the state.

The committee has Rep. Mohammed Monguno the Chief Whip of House of Representatives, and currently senatorial candidate for Northern Borno as Chairman and Alhaji Babagana Malarima as Secretary.

Inaugurating the committee at the party secretariat in Maiduguri on Friday, Dalori said members were appointed on merit.

Dalori said the committee which has four weeks to complete its assignment is expected to honour five Terms of Reference (ToR) which include; invite all aggrieved aspirants of the just concluded primaries of the party with a view to listen to thier grievances.

Others he said, “to recommend solution to any problem that arose as a result of the party primaries.

“To provide far reaching solutions that would avoid further problems as a result of the party primaries.

“To recommend any other way foward that the members of the committee deems it necessary for the progress of the party,” Dalori said.

In his response, the Chairman of the committee, Mohammed Monguno thanked the party for the confidence reposed in them and promised not to disappoint the party.

Monguno urged for support and cooperation of all party members for a successful exercise that would ensure a more solid APC in Borno.

Other members of the committee are, Alhaji Kaumi Damboa, Babagana Malarima, Sani Kuli Askira, Modu Kawu Ngamdu, Mohammed Makinta , Babagana Tijjani Banki and Zakari Dali