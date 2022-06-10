US Based records label Blowshow Records which was founded in 2000 by has made their official launch/debut in Nigeria.



The label with the sole aim of giving unsigned talents an opportunity at fulfilling their musical ingenuity made their official entrance in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry last week with a call for unsigned acts (male and female) to send in their original songs for consideration by a team of select industry bigwigs (ranging from deejays, music producers and music critics).

Speaking on their mission, a rep of the label who is a seasoned entertainment guru stated that they are poised to capturing the ever growing raw talents abound in the Nigerian music industry and the globe in general.

Further they highlighted that their criteria of choosing acts was borne out of the intent to expand the Afrobeats genre hence why they asked entries of two different genres so that the promulgation of Afrobeats would not be streamlined only to a particular sect of music.

After the thorough selection, three finalists would be shortlisted out of which two finalists would be drawn and one would make the cut for consideration.

Prizes were categorized into two parts; the winner gets a full record deal with Blowshow Records and other benefits included while the 1st runner up enjoys a partnership deal for a videoshoot and promotion for the winning song.