Bishop Matthew Kukah

By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, today commissioned the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Guest House in Sokoto.

The Bishop who admonished Christians in Sokoto State to note that despite owning the place, it is set to serve all, irrespective of religion, added that “all that it takes is that, there should be acceptable guidelines, protocols and operational modules that conform with sanity in place”.

Admitting that the body of Christ in Nigeria is been faced with trying times, the Bishop further admonished Christians to remain steadfast in their faith irrespective of whatever persecutions, adding, “No amount of persecution will push Christianity backward rather forward”.

While decrying that religion seems to have gradually become the citizenship rather than the nationality in Nigeria, Bishop Kukah said the misuse of religion has made it a subject of interest in the polity.

“It is only in Nigeria that religion matters in politics hence we have seen misuses of power in the name of religion”

To the Nigerian Christians, Bishop Kukah said it’ is inefficiency that makes things matter. “Inefficiency is another word for corruption. Nigeria is one funny country that you can do whatever you like and nothing happens. You hear people stealing billion and it ends like that”.

In his advice against amassing unholy wealth, Bishop Kukah said, “the Kingdom of God is not built on material blocks, hence we must be a little restrained in the aggressiveness with which we amass materials if they are of evil roots.

Speaking earlier, Sokoto stated CAN Christian, rev father Nuhu Iliya said the newly commissioned CAN guest house does not belong to any individual but rather all Christians.