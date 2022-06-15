Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi of BIRS(middle) and Mr. Rimamskep of FIRS leading the sensitization walk in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, and the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Wednesday staged a Sensitization Walk/Road Show around Makurdi town in a partnership to boost revenue generation for the State and the Federal Government.

The walk which was led by the Executive Chairman of BIRS, Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi and the Tax Controller, FIRS Makurdi Office, Mr. Bulus Rimamskep, took off from the BIRS Corporate Headquarters on Makurdi-Aliade Road and rounded off at the Makurdi office of the FIRS in the Hutco Quarters area of the town.

Speaking before the walk, Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi said both organizations had gone into partnership and collaboration to share vital information to held them stem incidents of tax evasion and under-declaration of taxable income.

She said, “this is a partnership and collaboration that would centre on information sharing, data collection, data sharing, and synergy that will help us expose those individuals, organizations and institutions who willfully evade tax by under-declaring or not declaring their taxable income.

“By this we are carrying everyone along and sounding it to individuals, organizations, including those in the tax business that it is no longer business as usual, the BIRS and the FIRS are synergising and sharing vital information on taxes hence there will be no room for those who are out to shortchange the system.”

Also, Mr. Rimamskep explained that the partnership became necessary “because we believe that the BIRS cannot do it alone just like the FIRS cannot also do it alone. When we join forces we will be able to achieve much. That is why the collaboration came up and it was inaugurated February 16, 2022.

“Already we have inter deployed desk officers in both organisations, with this there is no room for tax evasion as all the records of tax payers are in the offices of our organizations and we share such information.

“Aside sensitising the tax payers we want to see how we can bring in more people into the tax net because a lot of people are doing businesses here and are not aware that they are supposed to pay taxes.”

The Tax Controller noted that the Sensitization walk came timely “because this month of June is a critical period for us. All the corporate entities that have December 31 as their own accounting date are supposed to file their returns on or before June 30. And we are not joking about that. They are supposed to do that to avoid being penalised.”

On the challenges faced by the tax bodies, he said “one of them is that most of the taxable companies are portfolio companies and you don’t see them. You have an address but when you get there you discover it is residential. That is the challenge we facing especially with those in the informal sector.”