By Chioma Obinna

One of the country’s leading pharmaceutical company, Biomedical Limited recently dewormed hundreds of primary school pupils in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara state.

In an initiative which was flagged off last week at the presidential lodge in partnership with the Kwara state government, the company administered the oral suspension drugs to the pupils.

The Headmistress of one of the schools visited, LGEA Primary School, Shao, Mrs Adaara Bilkis was full of praise for the initiative, adding that its shows that the company cares about the well-being of the pupils in her school.

“On behalf of the management, we appreciate the Biomedical Limited who are here this morning to give our pupils free drugs. May God continue to elevate the company beyond their imaginations. This shows that they care about the well-being of our pupils.’

Adaara however urged other companies to emulate the Biomedical limited in contributing their quota to the betterment of the society.

“I want to urge other companies to take lessons from Biomedical limited to contribute their quota to the betterment of the society, once again we’re very grateful, this will improve the health of our pupils a lot.” She said.

Also, the Head boy of the school, Miracle Isaiah also expressed his happiness and gratitude to the gesture of the company saying that, “I want to thank the company greatly for finding our school worthy, we are so happy.”

Another pupil, Saadu Ramat also thank the company, saying that, ” we are so happy and we say a big thank you to the company for the drugs”.

A community leader, Kolawole Alade simply said, ” we are grateful to the company, this shows that they meant well for our children, I pray Almighty God repay them back in folds, we’re really happy.”

Speaking during the donation, the Marketing Manager of Biomedical limited, Pharm. Watson Olojo who led the team described the gesture as a contribution to the state which has been their host community over the years.

He said, “this is a continuation of the flag off, a partnership with the Primary healthcare development agency and the state government, this is our contribution to the state, for the fact that Kwara state is our host community, this is our corporate social responsibility programme.”

Mohammed Abdulkareem Alabi, Education secretary of Moro local government area ,said that , ” this is a welcomed development ,one that we really appreciate ,this is a great effort by Biomedical limited ,however we want them to bring more so that it can circulate round our 155 primary schools here in Moro local.”

Another school that played host to the crew is LGEA primary school, Tepatan community of Moro local government area.

Comrade Abdulmalik AbdulRauf Asude,the zonal headteacher of Tepatan community was full of praises for the initiative saying that the drugs will be of great benefit to the pupils.

“This is of great benefits to our pupils and we are really happy with the company for this great initiative, we still want them to bring more, nevertheless, they deserve to be commended and assisted by the government.’