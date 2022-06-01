By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has urged its members to remain focused in their agitation to actualise a sovereign Biafra nation away from Nigeria, describing it as the larger picture.

According to the separatist group, the self-determination campaign to earn the members an independent nation is necessary as the Nigerian security agents continually tag them as terrorist and outlawed organisation.

The group commended its members across the globe for the successful celebration and remembrance of Biafra fallen heroes who died during the Nigerian Civil War between 1967 and 1970.

These were disclosed in a statement made available to journalists by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful on Wednesday.

Powerful boasted in the statement, “We are Biafrans of over 75 million in population. We are no terrorists. We are no criminals as our oppressor, Nigeria, wished to tag us.

“Every country and nation of the world Police, Immigrations, Foreign Affairs and Competent Courts can attest to our good conduct, which is contrary to deliberate character assassination of a race by the Nigerian government police, Armed Forces and their Media disinformation.”

The statement partly read: “We commend Biafrans both home and in the diaspora over their resilience, tenacity and effort in ensuring that our celebration of Biafran heroes and heroines was very successful and had a beautiful global outlook in all countries in the world.

“IPOB leadership brings to you a message of encouragement and hope from our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is joyful over the committed participation by IPOB families worldwide who demonstrated to the global community that we are ready to go and to manage our destiny in a free and Independent Biafran Nation.

“In line with fully charged emotions and agonising memories, we appeal to the conscience and conscious considerations of the International community to extend to West Africa and precisely the Biafrans that all-important and widely preached and consistently published “United Nations Universal Declaration Of Human Rights” which includes but not limited to freedom to choose our political, economic and social systems, self-determination, human and people’s rights, the right of women and children, freedom of information dissemination from Biafra land, right to health, right to life, freedom of association, freedom of worship and choice of religion, the indigenous people’s right of assembly, right to freedom of political affiliation and self-representation and preservation as well as self-defence.

“We equally thank IPOB families amongst us whose effort on this year’s Heroes Remembrance Day program of events attracted distinguished diplomats and dignitaries of high repute, especially from their host countries.

“The indoor program yielded more opportunities for the tenacious pursuit of Biafra freedom and for our people to be re-educated by knowledgeable Biafrans and friends of Biafra on the need for us to remain peaceful and focused no matter the height of mountains of distractions and provocation from agent provocateurs working against our collective interest but working in collaboration with the Nigerian Fulani government.

“Therefore everyone must endeavour to focus on the ball; ‘the larger picture’ is our struggle to liberate our land from the distasteful forcible union called Nigeria.

